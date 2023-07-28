TV presenter Andi Peters cuts his birthday cake on ‘Good Morning Britain’

Television presenter Andi Peters celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Britain. Even though his birthday is officially set for Saturday, the celebrations were moved early as it was the last episode of the week.

Viewers were first treated to Andi on the BBC show Broom Cupboard back in 1989 following which he saw applaudable success throughout the 1990s and the 2000s. He went on to work as a presenter on the reality series Shipwrecked, and Top of the Pops as well as the children's show that came on Saturday mornings Live & Kicking.

After the celebration, several viewers took to their social media pages to wish him an early happy birthday as one fan wrote: “Have a magnificent birthday Andi! Thank you for all the laughter and banter you bring to the screen!” and another added: “Happy birthday to the gorgeous and fabulous @AndiPeters love this body!”

The celebration comes after the presenter made viewers go wild on Saturday Night Takeaway by showing off his muscular figure. He appeared on screen for a pre-recorded segment, proudly displaying his toned figure in a sleeveless vest while in Florida.