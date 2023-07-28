Shakira seen with Rauw Alejandro amid Jimmy Butler dating rumours: See pic

Shakira was spotted swimming with fellow singer Rauw Alejandro in Puerto Rico almost two weeks after she sparked romance rumours with Jimmy Butler.

The Beautiful Liar hitmaker was accompanied by her sons, Sasha and Milan, she shares with her ex Gerard Pique, while enjoying with Rauw.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Columbian singer was seen enjoying with Rauw, swimming together in a river in Puerto Rico.

The fun-filled outing comes after Rauw ended his three-year relationship Rosalía just two months after their engagement.

According to Daily Mail, Shakira and Rauw have been friends since they worked together on the singer’s 2022 song Te Felicito.

Ever since her separation from Gerard, Shakira has been linked to Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and NBA star Jimmy Butler.

Shakira and Jimmy sparked romance rumours after they were spotted having dinner at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London earlier this month.

Dishing on their romance, a source told Us Weekly, “They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

The insider added that there their 13-year age difference “doesn’t bother” Shakira “whatsoever” whose former boyfriend was also 10 years younger than her.

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him,” the insider added.