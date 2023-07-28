Brad Pitt 'doing great' with Ines De Ramon while Angelina Jolie hunts for new beau

Brad Pitt is moving forward with his new girlfriend Ines De Ramon while his ex Angelina Jolie is reportedly hunting for a new beau.

The Babylon actor spent his summers with the jewelry designer as an insider shared that the duo is “going strong."

In a chat with People Magazine, a source said, “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other.”

“It's apparent to anyone who sees them together,” the insider added, revealing that the Hollywood hunk was in Europe where he was also filming his Formula One film until the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“He still keeps a residence at Chateau Miraval and has been spending a lot of time there and elsewhere in Europe,” the source shared. “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times."

The two sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together in Los Angeles last year at a Bono concert. Just few days later, a source revealed that the two have been dating for "a few months."

As for Jolie, she is keen on starting fresh with someone “who measures up to her standards,” reported Life & Style.

"Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types,” an insider revealed.

“She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts, and she’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!"