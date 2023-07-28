'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' releases in cinemas, Fans call it 'best of Karan Johar'

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is Karan Johar's seventh directorial movie

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally released in theatres on today, and fans are calling the film one of the best works of Karan Johar.

Karan's family entertainer starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has actually attracted fans towards it and has somehow distracted many from watching Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Th reviews that came out on social media, showed that fans are liking RRKPK more than Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan's latest released films.

One of the fans wrote: "In the world full of Barbiehiemer, choose someone who watches #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani with you Half way through the movie and already planning a re-run This is the most ‘Bollywood’ bollywood can ever be. @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @DharmaMovies."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “And no one should ever doubt the direction of karan johar he brings out best on screen and some critics were right that #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is on KKKG level maybe better and he brought the cancel culture in such a unique and emotional way and not a single boring scene.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has actually impressed the cinegoers. There were very fewer people who expressed their disappointment with the film.

Take a look at more reviews:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcases an electrifying chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Aside from the two, the film also features veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, reports India Today.