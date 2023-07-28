Kajol talks about her equation with Shah Rukh Khan: 'I do not message him every day'

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale'

Kajol has unveiled the kind of bond she shares with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Kajol and Khan are not just known for having an electrifying on-screen chemistry, but are famous for sharing a very close bond with each other.

Recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress had a conversation with Mashable India where she spoke about her equation with the Pathaan actor. They also asked her what she likes and dislikes about him.

Kajol, 48, admitted that they are both very, very good friends. She also revealed that she does not text him every day otherwise, he will stab her with a fork. But Khan will pick up her call even if it's 3 o'clock in the morning, reports India Today.

“I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o’clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice versa...(but) No, I do not message him every day ‘Good morning there’ and send him a flower photograph. I think he’d stab me with a nice fork if I ever tried it", the Salaam Venky actress jokingly said.

The 48-year-old actress said that she does not really like how the 57-year-old actor remembers the dialogues of each and every person on the set.

She told Mashable India: "What I don’t like and I also find is most endearing about him, is the fact that when he comes on the set, he knows all the dialogues of everybody on the set."

"It doesn’t matter if we are doing a three-page scene, he would have memorized all the three pages. He knows my dialogues, his dialogues, and third person’s dialogues as well."

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated multiple times on different projects. The duo has done many superhit films together, like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale and more.