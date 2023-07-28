Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello in talks for divorce settlement and dog custody

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are handling their breakup amicably, but they are still working on finalizing the terms of their divorce settlement. One of the key issues they need to resolve is the custody of their beloved dog, Bubbles.

A source close to the situation revealed to US Weekly, "They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles, but Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion."

The couple, who were married for seven years, announced their separation earlier this month. In a joint statement on July 17, the 51-year-old Modern Family star and the 46-year-old True Blood alum stated, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Joe Manganiello, who married Sofia Vergara in November 2015, filed for divorce just two days after the public announcement and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Court documents reveal that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place from their marriage.

Since news of their breakup surfaced, Sofia Vergara, is "relieved they've ripped off the Band-Aid," as per the insider. The source adds that their friends are sad to see the end of their relationship, but they all agree that it was probably the best decision for both parties.

A different source had previously disclosed to Us that the couple had been "living different lives" and were no longer "on the same page." The insider elaborated, "She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn't spend a lot of time together. They've been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off."

As for the details of their divorce settlement, including who will retain custody of their dog Bubbles, they have not been publicly disclosed yet. The couple both celebrated Bubbles' 10th birthday earlier in July, indicating the importance of their furry companion in their lives.