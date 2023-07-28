Sinéad O'Connor once warned Miley Cyrus about pitfalls of fame: ‘you will be alone'

Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor’s sudden demise is shocking news for all the fans around the world.

The cause of death of the legendary Irish singer remains a mystery, following yesterday's announcement she had died.

Amid all a public letter she shared with Miley Cyrus about the pitfalls of fame in 2013 has now gone viral after her tragic demise.

Despite of incredible career, the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker career had also included a number of controversies, including her feud with the Party in the U.S.A. singer, 30 and Miley Cyrus.

The dispute took place in 2013, after Miley told Rolling Stone that her nudity-filled video for hit song Wrecking Ball was inspired by Sinead's Nothing Compares 2 U track.

However, Sinead was not impressed by the reference or the clip and penned a public letter to the young star.

In the letter she warned Cyrus about the pitfalls of fame and being exploited, writing, 'Nothing but harm will come in the long run from allowing yourself to be exploited.'

'Dear Miley, I wasn't going to write this letter, but today i've been dodging phone calls from various newspapers who wished me to remark upon your having said in Rolling Stone your Wrecking Ball video was designed to be similar to the one for Nothing Compares.’

'The music business will prostitute you for all you are worth, and cleverly make you think its what YOU wanted … and when you end up in rehab as a result of being prostituted, and you will find yourself very alone.'

'This is a dangerous world. We don't encourage our daughters to walk around naked in it because it makes them prey for animals and less than animals, a distressing majority of whom work in the music industry and it's associated media.'

'You have enough talent that you don't need to let the music business make a prostitute of you,' Sinead added in the lengthy letter.

Cyrus retaliated against the letter by re-sharing Sinead's tweets about trying to find a mental health treatment facility in Ireland, as she was struggling with psychiatric issues.

However, Miley appeared to put an end to the feud later that year during an appearance on The Today Show.