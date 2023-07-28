Huma Qureshi comments on being subjected to 'slander and personal attacks'

Huma Qureshi rose to fame with 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Huma Qureshi has finally commented on being subjected to slander and personal attacks owing to her body weight.

Huma, despite being one of the finest actors in Bollywood, has been body shamed many times. However, she has always managed to impress fans with spectacular roles in film like Gangs of Wasseypur, Jolly LLB, Double XL, Monica, Oh My Darling and more.

The Badlapur actress focused on the problem of body shaming while speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview.

She stated that people are habitual of personally attacking actors if they don't like a film, which is not a very good habit.

The 37-year-old actress says that there is no need to slander or personally attack someone.

“If you don’t like a film, no problem. It’s your choice. But why do people get into personal attacks."

Huma has not been the only one to fall prey to body-shaming; there are many other stars who went through the same problem at some point in their careers.

She advised: “There’s no need to slander somebody and there’s no need to personally attack someone."

While sharing her own experience of dealing with negative remarks online, she mentioned that the comments were becoming too tough for her to tolerate.

She admitted: “I thought there was something terribly wrong with me." The actress says to take personal attacks with a pinch of salt and move on.

“So you just take it with a pinch of salt and move on, because ultimately what matters is how you do a project and audiences’ love", reported News 18.