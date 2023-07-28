Britney Spears husband unwilling to expand family with her: 'Hard to change his mind'

Britney Spears husband Sam Asghari doesn't think it's the right time to start a family with the popstar.

This comes as a shock for the pop star, who has been vocal about having a baby with Asghari since her 13-year-long conservatorship termination.

The Toxic hitmaker, who is already a mother to two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, with ex Kevin Federline, also suffered a miscarriage last year.

Now, an insider told Us Weekly that the aspiring actor is not so sure about starting a family with the singer as he feels his life is “full right now.”

“Britney really wants kids in the near future, but Sam isn’t so sure,” the insider said before explaining that Asghari feels like his life is “very full right now” and he “isn’t in a rush.”

As for the popstar, the insider said she would like to get pregnant the “natural way if possible” and is “anxious to get started.”

“She wants to be a mom again so badly and says Sam’s breaking a promise he made when they first got together,” the source added.

However, Asghari is adamant this is not the right time to have kids, the insider said, adding, “It’s hard to imagine him changing his mind anytime soon.”

The source went on to confirm that Asghari do want kids in the future as he and Spears have “discussed” having children “at great lengths.”

But he is of the view that they will have a baby “when the time is right” which is causing issues in their marital life, the outlet shared.

Recently, Spears took to Instagram to share that she thought she was pregnant after she felt nauseous in the morning but it was the aftereffects of spending time under the sun.

“I will be honest I woke up this morning and thought I was pregnant because I’m so nauseous but I think it’s the sun !!!” she penned on Instagram.

“I ran errands all day yesterday … I’m sharing this book because if we’re all under the same sun you guys have to be feeling coo coo too !!!”