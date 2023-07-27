Simu Liu breaks his silence on Ryan Gosling feud rumours: Find out

Simu Liu has recently broken his silence on Ryan Gosling feud rumours on a red carpet of Barbie’s premiere



On July 26, Liu, who plays a version of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s hit movie, took to Instagram Story and posted a photo of himself along with Gosling while attending a press day in Canada last month.

Earlier on the same day, a video surfaced online featuring Liu slipping his arm around Gosling’s waist while they posed for the camera.

The Notebook star could be seen asking Liu to remove his arm, saying, “Don’t hold me there, man. I mean, do you want me to touch you like that?”

Liu responded, “Oh, it’s too tender? Fair enough.”

After the video went viral on social media, netizens thought that the two actors are not on good terms with each other.

However, Liu finally stepped in and shared a photo from the same event on the app.

Liu wrote in the caption, “I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat.”

Gushing over Gosling, Liu stated, “He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his Kenergy.”

In the end, Liu added, “Now let's get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!”