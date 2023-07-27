Greta Gerwig reveals what Mattel said about Barbie ‘fascist joke’

File footage

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently explained what Mattel was not comfortable with “Barbie fascist joke”.



In a new interview with the New York Times, Gerwig said that the company was not excited by that particular line of dialogue, but somehow the line made it into the movie.

“It wasn't like I ever got the full seal of approval from [Mattel], like, ‘We love it!’” stated the Lady Bird director.

The Little Women creator said, “I got a tentative, ‘Well, OK. I see that you are going to do this, so go ahead and we'll see how it goes’.”

“But that's all you need, and I had faith once it was in there and they saw it that they would embrace it, not fight it,” remarked Gerwig.

The director mentioned, “Maybe at the end of the day, my will to have it in was stronger than any other will to take it out."

The movie-maker shared why talked about the “societal criticisms” of Barbie in the movie.

“When it came to the scene where Sasha and her friends wanted to weaken Barbie, who realised that her mere existence didn’t solve all problems for women, so she added a really smart character to deliver those arguments that went directly to the doll,” explained Gerwig.

The director pointed out that she grew up with a mom who was kind of against Barbie, so that's how she knew all that.

“If you don't give voice to that, then you're nowheresville”, she added.