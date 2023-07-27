K-pop band Treasure’s Haruto will be going on hiatus due to his grandfather's illness

Haruto from the K-pop group Treasure will be sitting out the group’s upcoming scheduled activities due to his grandfather being ill. YG Entertainment, his company, came out with a statement on July 27 to announce the news.

The group is currently in the process of promoting their second full-length album named REBOOT.

“Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

We extend our gratitude to all the fans who always cherish and support TREASURE.

Ahead of the scheduled release of TREASURE’s 2nd full album ‘REBOOT’ on July 28, we would like to inform you that our member Haruto will not be able to participate in the ‘REBOOT’ activities due to his grandfather’s illness.

We apologize for causing concern with this sudden news. We ask for your understanding, and he plans to return as soon as possible to meet the fans.

We ask for your continued interest and support for the activities of TREASURE’s 2nd full album ‘REBOOT’ which will be released tomorrow.

Thank you.”

Fans took to social media to show their support for the idol with one fan writing: “Take your time haruto, to be with your family no matter how long it takes, we'll wait for you.”

Other fans took to defending him after some users criticised him for taking a break. “if you’re just here to leave hateful comments, leave. have some compassion, and empathy. this is about his grandpa. stop associating your hate with his family bcs they didn’t do anything to you nor him.”