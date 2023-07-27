Sinead O'Connor had plans to write “new tunes” before her death

Sinead O'Connor had plans to write “new tunes” before her tragic death

New reports reveal that Sinead O'Connor had plans to write new songs and had just watched a ballet show before her death. She had moved to London towards the start of July and believed it to be her true “home.”

Fans all over the globe are in mourning after the sudden death of the iconic Irish singer at the age of 56. The location and reason for her passing are yet to be revealed to the public.

There have also been inquiries about Sinead O'Connor's fortune which is estimated to be around £4 million; however, there have been claims that it may have been whittled down to nothing despite the hefty royalties from her most famous track, Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U.

According to MailOnline, she had moved into a “nice new flat” in West London where she had been making plans of “writing new tunes.” Two weeks prior, she had taken to her Twitter account to express her excitement over a ballet show in London.

“SO fuggin excited to go see Rudolf Nureyev’s Don Quixote in 14 hours and 17 minutes !!! I mean, just, OM effin’ G !!!”

She also took to her Twitter account to display her Martin Johnny Cash electro-acoustic guitar as she revealed her plans of writing more music. She further hinted at the possibility of releasing an album next year and “hopefully” going on a tour.