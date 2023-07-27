Kim Kardashian flaunts her wealth in recent outing

Kim Kardashian flaunted her wealth in her recent outing on Tuesday.

The Kardashians star showed off an expensive Hermès Birkin bag while attending the Al Nassr vs Paris Saint-Germain soccer match in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday.

The reality TV star, 42, carried an Hermès Birkin handbag with a price tag ranging anywhere from $150,000 to $600,000, depending on the condition and the crocodile print on the bag.

Kim's particular handbag looked similar in style to a matte white Diamond Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Birkin 30, which sold for $300,168, making it the most expensive handbag sold at auction in 2014.

The SKIMS founder paired her stylish ensemble with a skintight white tank top and motocross style white and grey pants.

The mother-of-four added a pop of colour to the look with vibrant blue heels.

Kim's not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family with the unique bag.

Her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, 25, and her mom Kris Jenner, 67, have also been seen toting similar designs.

Experts from high-end e-commerce marketplace 1stdibs once told Vogue that the Himalayan Birkin might be the rarest bag in the world.

'The 30-centimeter diamond Himalayan Birkin is possibly the rarest and most desirable handbag in the world' adding that the bag is offered only to 'a highly respected VIP client.'

Kim has become a frequent guest at soccer games as her son Saint West, seven - whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye west - is a big fan.