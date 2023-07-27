Ryan Gosling flaunts trio of gold 'TAG Heuer' timepieces simultaneously in 'Barbie' film

In Greta Gerwig's movie "Barbie," actor Ryan Gosling, who portrays the character Ken, exemplifies a trend known as "Kenergy" by sporting not one but three vintage gold Carrera chronographs from TAG Heuer simultaneously.

This daring fashion choice has caught attention, especially after Buzz Aldrin was seen wearing three iconic Omega Speedys concurrently, suggesting that tripling wrist candy might be a hot new trend.

Ryan Gosling has been a brand ambassador for TAG Heuer since 2021 and has collaborated on various cinematic projects with the Swiss watchmaker. Their shared passion for film and horology paved the way for the collaboration on "Barbie."

To emphasize Ken's bold personality and flashy style, Gosling personally selected three opulent timepieces from TAG Heuer's archives. The first watch is the original reference 1158 CHN from 1971, which was popular among renowned motorsports drivers. Its sleek Milanese-style design is complemented by a substantial 18-karat gold bracelet, exuding elegance and strength.

The second gem is Ken's reference 110.515, dating back to 1974, featuring a distinctive barrel-shaped case with a sunray-brushed finish and an intricately engraved Côte de Genève dial.

Completing the trio is the timeless reference 2448 NT, inspired by the original 1963 Carrera, featuring faceted lugs and signature design elements that combine the essence of the past with Ken's daring modern wardrobe.

These watches also carry a metaphorical significance in the movie, symbolizing the transition from the fantastical Barbie universe to the time-centric real world. Ken's triple-watch display showcases his possession of both time and style, serving as a way for him to impress his favorite blonde, Barbie.