Khloe Kardashian lets ex Tristan Thompson shift to her house after death of his mom

Khloe Kardashian allowed ex Tristan Thompson to move back in after sudden death of his mother.

The Kardashians experienced a different start of year 2023 due to death of Tristan's mother Andrea.



Andrea passed away at just 53 years of age in early January, with the end of the Season 3 finale revealing Tristan's ex Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian dropped everything and flew to Tristan in Toronto on Kim's private jet.

At the time of her death, Andrea was the sole caretaker for Tristan's youngest brother, 16-year-old Amani, who suffers from epilepsy.

After Andrea's sudden passing, Tristan was put in Armani's care, which meant bringing the disabled teenager to Los Angeles.

However, in another bizarre twist of fate, unforeseen complications with Tristan's house undergoing renovations meant Tristan and Armani had to move in with Khloe. Though she insisted that they are not back together in a romantic sense.

Towards the end of the episode, Kim's private jet is seen being readied in the middle of the night, as Kris says in confession, 'It's been a rough week and just really hard on everyone.'

'This was just a really really shocking way to start the new year,' Kim says in confession, as Kris adds in confession, 'We're just really trying to wrap our heads around what just happened. I think we were all in shock.'

'Really sadly, Tristan's mom passed away suddenly, and ever since then, it's just been really really hard and tough,' Khloe says in confession.