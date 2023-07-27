Tina Knowles files divorce from Richard Lawson two weeks after burglary at home

Tina Knowles is officially splitting from her husband of eight years, Richard Lawson, two weeks after her home was burglarised in Los Angeles.

In early July, TMZ had reported that the burglars came away with more than $1 million in stolen cash and jewellery. However, Tina was not in her home at the time of the robbery.

Now, per court documents obtained by TMZ, Tina booked it to a Los Angeles County court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, for a divorce and also asking to terminate spousal support rights for both her and Lawson.

The businesswoman has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasoning for their split.



According to Page Six, split rumours started circulating earlier this month after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Knowles didn’t join her husband on his press tour for Black Terror.

Furthermore, the two who usually are active on social media had been quiet on the platform. Fans also noticed that Tina had changed her Instagram bio from Tina Lawson back to Tina Knowles.

Tina does not share any children with Lawson; she shares two daughters Beyoncé and Solange with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles.

Meanwhile, Lawson has a daughter who is an actor, Bianca Lawson, with his first wife, Denise Gordy, and a son named Ricky.

Moreover, she is now seeking to change her name, Celestine Lawson, back to Celestine Knowles

Tina and Richard knew each other for 30 years before getting together, as she was best friends with his late sister. The pair didn’t start dating until 2013. They ended up getting married two years later, in April 2015, on a yacht in Newport Beach, California.

