'Thor' fanbase fears Marvel may 'finish off' the old 'Avenger'

MCU has already retired previous old guards of Avengers

Marvel is going forward with the Avengers universe with a new phase, leading many new faces to come and old ones to retire.

In this case, some fans of the Chris Hemsworth-led Thor have grown worried for him.

Taking to Reddit, one fan on r/MarvelStudios, wrote the god of thunder might go soon as the actor also announced taking a break due to a health scare.

"I think with Chris Hemsworth's medical retirement, I guess. I don’t currently see him coming back anytime soon for Thor, so I see him kind of being written off in another adventure until he hopefully feels more comfortable acting again. Same as Jeremy Renner."

While another user, u/hendricha, explained the need for the blonde-haired hero.

"I mean, Thor being an alien, we could just go with recasting him without completely being awkward. Hemsworth has started to look a bit older now than how he looked in 2010.

Let's say after the next Avengers movies, the next time they want to use Thor for either his own movie or as a recurring character for something have him do a Doctor Who-style regeneration to someone younger… In goes Hemsworth after he did a last hurrah and defeated something, outcomes a younger actor."

On the other hand, users such as u/GrryScrry make a case for Hemsworth's stay.

“Depending on Chris , who is probably going to be around as long as they hire directors who respect the character, Thor will absolutely be the last man standing out of any MCU character we have already seen. Old Man Thor lives long after the universe starts dying and earth has turned to dust…”