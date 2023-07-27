Sofía Vergara lives 'carefree' after Joe Manganiello split

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello reportedly had too many problems to bridged

Sofía Vergara has reportedly not shared any remorse as she believed she was "fortunate" that her marriage with Joe Manganiello was over.

A week after the Magic Mike alum filed for divorce, the well-placed sources told PEOPLE the Modern Family actor "is doing excellent."

"She is sad that her marriage didn't work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway," the insider maintained.

Image credits: MEGA

"She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere."

The tipster tattled that "there is no drama" between the ex-lovers.

The couple shared a joint announcement on July 18 that they called it quits after seven years of togetherness.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement reads.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Previously, the Columbian star was married to Joe Gonzalez, her childhood in 1991.

Vergara was eighteen at the time.

