Fashion expert receives death threats for criticising Kate Middleton

A fashion expert and veteran journalist has received death threats online after she criticized Kate Middleton on her podcast.

Former Vogue editor Suzy Menkes has been mocked over her appearance after the 79-year old criticised Kate Middleton over her jewellery.

Menkes has invited an expert to discus Kate's outfits and jewellery on her podcast Creative Conversations.

She went on to call the Princess of Wales a disappointment in her approach to jewellery and praised Queen Camilla.

Shortly after Daily Mail published a story on her podcast, a large number of Kate's fan took to social media websites to mock her.

Multiple accounts shared the veteran journalist's photos and mocked her over her appearance.

A royal observer said Kate and Prince William's supporters were following in the footsteps of Meghan and Harry's fans.

The observer said that the Sussex Squad would target several British journalists when they wrote about the royal couple.

Kate and William's recent activities seem to have divided royal experts and supporters.

The couple has been accused of trying to upstage King Charles and Queen Camilla by devising a new communications strategy.

Kate has appeared on the covers of multiple magazines in the recent months.

While it is not clear whether she had anything to do with her media coverage, the Princess' critics claim Kensington Palace's communications team is behind the new strategy.