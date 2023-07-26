Ice Cube says he didn’t get vaccinated and calls Covid vaccine a ‘rush job’

Ice Cube – American rapper and actor, recently disclosed that he declined to get vaccinated for Covid as he thought the science behind the vaccine was too experimental, leading him to lose a $9 million role in Oh Hell No.



During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, the 54-year-old clarified that he never intended to become a spokesperson for the anti-vaccine movement.

“I never want to be controlled,” he said, speaking to Carlson in the back of a car as it drove around the rapper's native Los Angeles.

When Carlson asked him why he didn’t get vaccinated, he explained: “It wasn't ready. It was six months, kind of a rush job. And I didn't feel safe.”

The Ride Along star then asked the host if he had got vaccinated, to which he replied with a laugh: “Of course not.”

Carlson then remarked: “they told you it was safe.”

Ice Cube, real name O'Shea Jackson, replied: “I know what they said. I heard what they said - I heard them loud and clear.”

“But it's not their decision. There is no repercussions if they are wrong. I get all the repercussions if they are wrong.”

The rapper added that it wasn’t a difficult decision as even though he had to walk away from a significant sum of money because of it and added that he “wanted to be an example for my kids.”