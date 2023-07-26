Watch as BTS singer Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for gifting him Ken’s guitar from ‘Barbie’

BTS member Jimin receives Ken's guitar from 'Barbie' star Ryan Gosling

In a message to Ryan Gosling, the La La Land star, Jimin, member of the K-pop sensation BTS, conveyed his appreciation for receiving Ken's guitar from the Barbie movie.

Along with expressing his gratitude, he also congratulated Ryan for his recent project and shared his anticipation for the upcoming Barbie movie.

The “Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it's Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much.”

“I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go, Barbie!”

Previously, Ryan had written in an Instagram post: “I noticed that your Permission To Dance outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie.”

In the movie, Ken wore the said outfit when he and Barbie got to the real world and realized they could do with more understated outfits.

“I have to give it to you — you wore it first,” Ryan added. “You definitely wore it best, and there's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession.”

The donated guitar is a black acoustic instrument that was used in the movie scene where Ken, the animated doll, performed a cover of the song Push by Matchbox Twenty, which was sung by Ryan Gosling.