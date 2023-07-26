Blake Lively personally fixes and adjusts her 2022 Met Gala dress display at Kensington Palace

Actress Blake Lively recently made headlines as she took matters into her own hands to perfect her 2022 Met Gala dress. The Gossip Girl alum shared the behind-the-scenes moment on her Instagram story, showcasing her unconventional approach to dress adjustment.

In her Instagram story, Lively, 35, humorously referred to herself as a "clown" for jumping over the ropes at London's Kensington Palace, where the Crown to Couture exhibit was being held. With a touch of wit, she captioned her video: "When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit. Happy almost Virgo season folx."

Lively proceeded to demonstrate her DIY skills by crouching down and repositioning her famous gown within the exhibit. She wanted viewers to appreciate the transformation she was making, ensuring the inside of the dress faced outwards on its center part. To accomplish this task, she received some assistance from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Her gown, alongside 200 other iconic pieces, is on display at the exhibit in Princess Diana's former home. Among the showcased items are Lizzo’s 2022 Met Gala Thom Browne look and Lady Gaga’s 2020 MTV Awards dress by Christopher John Rogers.

The exhibition aims to narrate the influence of the royals of the Georgian era in the 18th century on rock and red carpet fashion, featuring numerous historic gowns.

Taking a moment to admire her past Met Gala ensemble, Blake Lively also appreciated the crown designed by Lorraine Schwartz, which complemented her dress perfectly.

In a follow-up post, she expressed her awe at seeing the crown displayed at Kensington Palace, feeling nostalgic like a "kid playing dress up" whenever she wears gowns and borrowed jewels. The experience of seeing her ensemble immortalized in an exhibit left her in awe, and it's a memory she will cherish forever.