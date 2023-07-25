Blast in Khyber district martyrs police official

— Representational image

A blast inside a mosque situated in a locality known as Ali Masjid in the Khyber district, Peshawar killed one police official, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Wali said that Additional SHO Adnan Afridi embraced martyrdom in the incident.



According to details, one of the suspects was inside the mosque. The police official was martyred when he went to the mosque to deal with the suspect, however, he blew himself up.



KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan said that the suspect blew himself up during the search inside the mosque.

According to details provided by the police, the blast took place when a suicide bomber hid inside the mosque after he saw officials of the law enforcement agency.

Moreover, SHO Wali said that further details will be provided as it is currently unknown how many people are trapped under the debris of the mosque as it had collapsed during the blast.

However, the eyewitnesses claimed that the mosque was empty at the time of the incident.



The security forces and police cordoned off the area soon after the deadly incident.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

