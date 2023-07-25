Misbah Ul Haq makes a comeback to PCB

Former skipper Misbah Ul Haq. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Misbah Ul Haq, Pakistan's most successful Test captain, has been appointed as an advisor to Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf — making a comeback to the board nearly two years after his resignation as head coach.

Misbah's appointment is an honourary role, and the former Pakistan skipper will not be receiving any remuneration for his services.

Sources said Ashraf offered Misbah a full-time role with the board, but he declined. However, the PCB chief convinced him to head the cricket and technical committees.

The development came during Misbah's meeting with Ashraf on Monday.

Talking to journalists later, Ashraf said Misbah would advise him on all matters related to the board and represent PCB at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings.

"Soon, I will make important decisions related to the PCB. I am also in discussions about [appointing] a media director," Ashraf added.

The PCB chief said he would run the board in consultation with Misbah, and the new national selection committee also would be set up after his input.

Replacing Mickey Arthur as head coach, the former skipper served as Pakistan's coach and chief selector in September 2019.

Misbah had played under Arthur when he was captain of the Test side for a year, with Pakistan becoming the top-ranked side in the world during that time.