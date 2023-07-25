Tiffany Haddish makes shocking revelation about her life

Tiffany Haddish left fans in shock as she opened up on her ordeal in life, revealing she had eight miscarriages.
The 43-year-old star claimed that she kept it private because she wanted to be by herself 'in a cave like a wounded animal'.
The Girls Trip star, in a new interview with the Washington Post, revealed she did not want to be asked, ''Are you okay? Are you alright? Like a wounded animal' adding: I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds'."
Earlier this year, she thought she might adopt a baby and took parenting classes in preparation for that, but now she is unsure if she wants to be a mother.
Tiffani, who said her breakup with rapper Common was not mutual, recently experienced her eighth miscarriage and remembers telling a nurse: 'Well I'm going to be honest with you, this would be my eighth [miscarriage].
The Haunted Mansion actress thought she might adopt a baby and took parenting classes in preparation for that, but now she is unsure if she wants to be a mother.
