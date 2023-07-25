 
close
Tuesday July 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish makes shocking revelation about her life

Tiffany Haddish wanted to be by herself 'in a cave like a wounded animal'

By Web Desk
July 25, 2023
Tiffany Haddish makes shocking revelation about her life

Tiffany Haddish left fans in shock as she opened up on her ordeal in life, revealing she had eight miscarriages.

The 43-year-old star claimed that she kept it private because she wanted to be by herself 'in a cave like a wounded animal'.

The Girls Trip star, in a new interview with the Washington Post, revealed she did not want to be asked, ''Are you okay? Are you alright? Like a wounded animal' adding: I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds'."

Earlier this year, she thought she might adopt a baby and took parenting classes in preparation for that, but now she is unsure if she wants to be a mother.

Tiffani, who said her breakup with rapper Common was not mutual, recently experienced her eighth miscarriage and remembers telling a nurse: 'Well I'm going to be honest with you, this would be my eighth [miscarriage].

The Haunted Mansion actress thought she might adopt a baby and took parenting classes in preparation for that, but now she is unsure if she wants to be a mother.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors