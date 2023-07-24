Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton on purpose?

Prince William and Kate Middleton's break up before their engagement is once again under discussion.

The couple famously split up in 2007 before they got engaged.

Rumours were circulating at the time that the two of them were in different places, with Kate ready to commit but Prince William wanting to make the most of his youth and freedom.

They got back together and went on a romantic holiday to the Seychelles, where they apparently made a secret pact to get married.

It wasn’t made official until 2010, when on 16th November the couple announced their long-awaited engagement and all was right in the world again.

According to a reports, before their engagement, Prince William invited a few people to have tea and introduced Kate to them.

When he was asked why did they split up, William said 'Well, I had to be sure this was the right woman for me because I want this marriage to last forever."