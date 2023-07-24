PSG accepts Saudi club Al-Hilal's $333 million bid for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain´s French forward Kylian Mbappe looks on as he warms up before the French L1 football match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade de l´Abbe-Deschamps in Auxerre, central France, on May 21, 2023. — AFP

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Monday accepted the $333 million (£259 million) bid from Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, for French striker Kylian Mbappe, after he was granted permission to speak to the Saudi club.

With only a year left for Mbappe's contract with Qatari-backed PSG to end, the emerging French footballer had been excepted to leave since he refused to sign a contract extension at the club.

He will now be able to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo who has already become part of a club in the Middle East.

Sky Sports reported that the 24-year-old had been given permission to speak to the Saudi club after he was left out of the PSG squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

According to DailyMail, PSG was always likely to accept the bid to avoid Mbappe leaving the club for free when his contract expires next summer.

Al-Hilal has already signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Rúben Neves from English Premier League clubs this summer, and Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January.



As speculations that the player accepted an offer from Spain’s Real Madrid spread, the French club put him up for sale immediately to refrain him from moving for free next year, according to L’Equipe.

Mbappe's current side believes he had already agreed to join the Spanish giants for free in 2024. If completed, the deal will eclipse Neymar's £198 million move from Barcelona to PSG as the most expensive transfer in football history.

With the offer from the Saudi club, Mbappe would reportedly earn a staggering £600 million each year.

Mbappe, who moved to Paris from Monaco in 2017, after the two teams reached an agreement valuing him at €180 million, has since kept his standing as one of the world’s best players firm

The footballer emerged on the field in 2015 as a 16-year-old with Monaco, as he helped the team win the Ligue 1 championship.

He was also named the league’s best young player and went on to claim four national titles with PSG. He was an integral part of the France team that won the Fifa World Cup in 2018.