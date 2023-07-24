Lizzo joins Aussie tradition by sipping liquor from shoe on stage in Sydney

American pop sensation, Lizzo, bowed down to the pressure of the Australian crowd at her Sydney concert and performed the iconic Australian tradition known as Shoey.



While performing on stage, Lizzo received a gift of a small tequila bottle and a toy koala thrown on stage for her.

The concertgoers immediately started chanting and asking her to do a Shoey on stage. The singer first relented, saying, "My shoe? My shoe is disgusting. I can't drink of my f**king shoe. What's wrong with you all?"

Later Lizzo had to bow down to the crowd's chanting, and she performed a Shoey by placing the liquor she received in her shoe and then taking a shot.

The songstress later said, "Australia, if that's how you take your shots, then how are you still walking?

Lizzo performed at the Byron Bay music festival earlier and is later expected to perform at Spark Arena in New Zealand on July 26, reports Dailymail.

Lizzo says that her inspiration comes from her struggles with body image and has expanded her brand with her Yitty shapewear line.

Shoey is Australia's one of the most prominent traditions promoted globally by acclaimed sportsmen like Daniel Ricciardo, Formula One driver and UFC fighter Tai Tuivasa.

Shoey is mostly practised while celebrating something in Australia, and it is the practice of pouring alcohol into a sweaty shoe and then drinking it.

This tradition has also been widely criticised, and also within Australia, some prominent musicians have advocated for a ban on it.