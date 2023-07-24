Jennifer Lopez opens up about her reunion with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 54th birthday today, July 24, 2023. She recently opened up about her breakup with her now husband, Ben Affleck, during their previous relationship in the early 2000s.



Actor and director Ben and Oscar-winning artist Jennifer Lopez married in 2022, nearly two decades after ending their relationship in 2004. Their reunion is now widely dubbed as Bennifer 2.0.

In the early 2000s, the couple's romance surfaced for the first time during the filming of Gigli while Lopez was still married to Cris Judd.

Following her divorce from Judd, Jennifer and Ben got engaged in 2002 but ended their engagement in 2004, reports Mid-day.

In an interview with People magazine, Jennifer Lopez reflected on the differences between their engagement in 2002 and Bennifer 2.0.

The Oscar-winning artist said, "I feel grateful to get a second chance with Ben Affleck." She added that as kids, they were naive and didn't know to don't let differences get in their relationship.

She continued, "As older and wiser people, we know how to manage and nurture our relationship while also focusing on personal well-being."

Jennifer said, "We have kids now, and we are very conscious of things that distorted our relationship earlier."

It was reported that their relationship in the early 2000s ended mainly due to Ben's discomfort with the public spotlight and scrutiny following their engagement.

Jennifer hailed her husband, saying she was proud of the person Ben had shaped himself into.