Drake's K9-inspired looks hint at album 'For All the Dogs'

On Saturday, Drake was seen leaving his New York City hotel donning a dog mask, marking the second time he sported a K9-inspired look within a week. This time, the rapper, aged 36, chose to wear a large purple football jersey, paired with camo pants and white sneakers.

This recent doggy sighting came shortly after Drake's earlier appearance, where he left his hotel wearing a Rottweiler mask. During that sighting, he held a drink in one hand while rocking a New York Yankees jersey, gray sweatpants, and gold chains.

It appears that these two instances of wearing dog masks are not mere coincidences. Drake is actively promoting his upcoming album, "For All the Dogs." While addressing his audience at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, he disclosed that the new record would be released in "a couple of weeks," according to the Associated Press.

"For All the Dogs" comes as a follow-up to Drake's collaboration album with 21 Savage, titled "Her Loss," which they released in November. The dynamic duo recently kicked off their joint tour, "It's All a Blur Tour," earlier this month.