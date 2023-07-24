Britney Spears sparks reaction after deactivating Instagram again: ‘Where she at?’

Britney Spears sparked reactions after she deactivated her Instagram account once again following the release of her latest single Mind Your Business with Will.i.am.

Fans of the Toxic singer took to Twitter to spill their worries about the pop star right after she deleted her social media account.

Some of her followers commented on her pattern of deactivating her profile every now and then while some were of the view that Spears should be left alone.

"Why was Britney Spears’ Instagram account [been] deactivated???" one concerned fans ask while another said, "What happened to Britney’s Instagram?"

"I really want Britney to explain why she constantly deactivates her Instagram every two weeks and then comes back after three days someday," another follower said.

"Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Britney deactivated her Instagram,” another concerned user tweeted.

Others urged Spears’ fans to let her be while bashing them for making a big deal out of everything. "People already freaking out that Britney deactivated her Instagram,” one user said.

“Let her (expletive) live and stop worrying about every little thing," the comment added.

One fan of the singer said that she must have deactivated her account because she "doesn't want to be bothered right now" and "doesn't owe anyone anything".

"I’m not surprised Britney has deactivated her Instagram, the amount of so called fans being rude and nasty about Mind Your Business is absolutely horrid !!” another speculated.

“She owes us nothing, so if you’re a true fan, maybe try be supportive of her."