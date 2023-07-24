Kate Middleton and Prince William skimping out on royal engagements?

While it seems that Kate Middleton and Prince William are making more appearances at royal events, but the couple has been doing fewer engagements compared to their previous years.

The royal couple are not taking a huge set of responsibilities since they became Prince and Princess of Wales following King Charles' ascension.



And with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gone, the couple has a lot more to deal with.

According to the figures published on Gert's Royal Website, Kate has so far this year undertaken 45 solo engagements and 40 joint ones with husband Prince William.



But while their responsibilities have grown exponentially, the couple has not done as many engagements this year compared to the ones they did in 2019.

Royal expert, Daniela Elser compared Kate's total of 120 in 2019 to this year. She noted that there are only four more working months left in the year and of these engagements “a serious chunk have only been in neighbouring counties or nearby London.”

In her comment piece for news.com.au, Elser wrote, “Last year, Monarchy Inc undertook 30 percent fewer engagements than pre-pandemic, the fewest notched up in one year since 1983. (Not counting, of course, the Covid and lockdown years).”

The expert noted that Kate and William are taking a different approach to the monarchy this year.

The Telegraph previously reported that William and Kate “made it clear that they intend to approach their new roles in their own way, focusing more on creating impact and legacy and less on ribbon-cutting appearances for appearances’ sake”.

Following through with their ideology, Elser suggest that the impression the royal couple is giving is that “while they focus on their big-picture projects – Earthshot, Early Years etc – they are less than willing to take on the sort of dullsville outings that have been the meat and three veg of royal life since George V was in short pants.”

Elser surmised that it is important have a balance as to not suffer a “serious blowback.”