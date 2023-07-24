Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' surpasses domestic opening of 'Wonder Woman'

'Barbie' collects $155 million on its opening weekend

Film Barbie has surpassed the domestic opening of Patty Jenkin's Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot.

Wonder Woman collected around $103.3 million on its opening weekend whereas Barbie has broken the record by earning $155 million soon after its release.



The achievement has not only made Barbie the number movie in North America but has also the Lady Bird director the solo female filmmaker to break this record.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer fantasy drama has become the top opener in the film industry this year. Besides surpassing the Wonder Woman record, it has also defeated Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in terms of numbers at the box office.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer released on July 21 with a phenomenal opening of $155 and $80 million respectively.

Greta’s colourful fantasy film brings the most famous fashion doll to the silver screen highlighting the marketing campaign organized by Warner Bros and the toy maker, Mattel, reports Pinkvilla.

Director Greta Gerwig is widely known as a filmmaker and an actor. Some of her notable projects are Lady Bird, Little Women, No Strings Attached, Greenberg and more.