Christopher Nolan receives 'ugg boots as wrap gift' by Emily Blunt

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan has received Ugg boot as an actual wrap gift by Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt.

Nolan has admitted being extremely annoyed by Blunt's obsession of wearing Uggs to the film's set almost daily. He said that it used to drive him crazy.

He also told her to get rid of the boots immediately. His irritation made Blunt so sick of him that she actually thought of making him join the cult of Ugg boots.

"I'd immediately say to her, 'Can you please just get rid of the boots, put the shoes on, and get ready to go? And she got so sick of me saying that time after time, she thought I should join the cult of Ugg boots”, revealed The Dark Knight director.

In the latest episode of The View, The Dark Knight director revealed that he has been gifted with a pair Uggs by The Devil Wears Prada actress. “She gave me a pair of Uggs boots/Ugg slippers, actually, as a wrap gift.”

However, despite all his irritation, he has now started liking the boots and think that they are pretty comfortable.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the 40-year-old actress received a thank-you note from The Tenet director’s wife that read: “Brilliant wrap gift. He’s wearing them now.”

Christopher Nola’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and others is running successfully in theatres worldwide.