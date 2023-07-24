Cillian Murphy talks filming ‘heavy’ scene in ‘Oppenheimer’ – and it’s not the sex scene

Cillian Murphy leads Christopher Nolan’s newly released, Oppenheimer, which is based on a scientist who created the first atomic bomb, but also had to face public ostracisation.

Murphy revealed that there was a particular scene in the movie which weighed on him given the magnitude of what it represented.



In an interview conducted by the Collider before the SAG-AFTRA strike was called, the Peaky Blinders star, 47, shared the the court hearing was something he had to be mentally prepared for.

“I found that very emotional and heavy, but in a brilliant way. It was a real challenge. So, that was my favourite chunk of the movie in terms of shooting,” he told the outlet.

Despite the gravity the theme, Murphy revealed that “loved” filming the 2022 hearing.

The detailed it was his most the challenging sequence of the whole three-hour movie because the set was very small.

“We shot in this tiny, sh--ty little room. There weren’t any moveable walls or anything like that; it was just all of us in there with this huge camera. That felt almost like doing a play,” Murphy described the set. “We did that for two weeks, so all these incredible actors, Jason Clarke and everybody, would come in and do their piece.”

Oppenheimer tells the story of the scientist who created the first atomic bomb during World War II, changing the course of war forever.



Nolan shared in an interview with New York Times that Oppenheimer’s story is ‘central’ to our lives because it did “absolutely changed the world in a way that no one else has changed the world.”

He added, “He gave the world the power to destroy itself. No one has done that before.”