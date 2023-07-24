 
July 24, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger's hilarious tip to Bruce Willis revealed

By Web Desk
July 24, 2023
As Die Hard's 35th anniversary passed, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who turned down the John McClane role, gave a piece of advice to Bruce Willis.

Nick de Semlyen, who wrote The Last Action Heroes: The Triumphs, Flops, and Feuds of Hollywood's Kings of Carnage, revealed the 75-year-old had a strange encounter with the Red star in a Santa Monica eatery after the 1988 action flick debut.

"Know why you'll never be an action star?" The Terminator star shouted to the now-retired actor having dinner on the opposite side of the restaurant.

"No, Arnold, why?" the 68-year-old asked.

The former governor of California pointed to his bulky arms and said, "Toothpick arms."

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger and Willis shared a strong bond as the former paid a moving tribute when the latter called it quits from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia.

"I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star,"

"And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload," the Austrian actor told Cinemablend.

