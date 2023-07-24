Arnold Schwarzenegger's hilarious tip to Bruce Willis revealed

As Die Hard's 35th anniversary passed, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who turned down the John McClane role, gave a piece of advice to Bruce Willis.
Nick de Semlyen, who wrote The Last Action Heroes: The Triumphs, Flops, and Feuds of Hollywood's Kings of Carnage, revealed the 75-year-old had a strange encounter with the Red star in a Santa Monica eatery after the 1988 action flick debut.
"Know why you'll never be an action star?" The Terminator star shouted to the now-retired actor having dinner on the opposite side of the restaurant.
"No, Arnold, why?" the 68-year-old asked.
The former governor of California pointed to his bulky arms and said, "Toothpick arms."
Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger and Willis shared a strong bond as the former paid a moving tribute when the latter called it quits from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia.
"I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star,"
"And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload," the Austrian actor told Cinemablend.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being urged to reconsider the price of the luxury they are living in
Barbie star’s trainer reveals he started training prior to shooting
Charlie Mackesy earns Academy Award for his short movie, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Hourse
Christopher Nolan known for thorough direction, Robert Downey shares his views
Royal experts and insiders have just compared to Meghan Markle and her ability to ‘grow tentacles’
Selena Gomez opens up about her struggle with mental health and raise awareness