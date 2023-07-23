Greta Gerwig weighs in on directing Narnia movies

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently weighed in on directing upcoming Narnia movies.



During an appearance on Inside Total Film podcast, Gerwig shared that she’s going to direct two Netflix movies based on C.S. Lewis classic series. However, she hasn’t started “wrapping her arms around it”.

“I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start,” admitted the 39-year-old.

Gerwig said, “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign.”

“Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’”

The Barbie director stated, “No, I’m terrified of it — it’s extraordinary and it’s exciting.”

Meanwhile, Narnia is not the only project that Gerwig is involved with. She has also co-written Disney’s live-action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Elsewhere in the interview, the director also opened up on working on a “variety of movies” during her career.

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies… It’s a long time, but it’s also limited,” she added.

Gerwig mentioned, “I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between. And having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

Other than Narnia and Barbie, Gerwig also talked about directing a James Bond movie in the future.

“For now, sticking to lions and dolls. But you never know. I really like James Bond’ producer Barbara Broccoli,” she concluded.