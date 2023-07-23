Ed Sheeran takes over Nashville's karaoke scene in an epic night out

Singer Ed Sheeran made a fun-filled return to his hometown Nashville where he lived a decade ago.

He visited the Karaoke bar in Nashville over the weekend and delighted the crowd by rending Backstreet Boys' 1999 hit I Want It That Way with the crowd.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared his fun-filled experience at the bar with his followers.

He performed at the city's Nissan Stadium Saturday night for his International Mathematic Tour.



The video featured Ed from the back of the car ahead of the visit, explaining that when he lived in Nashville in 2013, "I used to go to this Karaoke caravan called Santa's."

According to Metro, he showed off a custom T-Shirt designed in his honour from Santa and said that the owner had designed a T-shirt with my face on it and he'll be going there tonight.

Ed also distributed the T-shirts among the patrons of Santa's pub. He was seen getting stuck behind the bar and serving beers.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ed shared a photo of himself wearing a huge hat and pendant on a chain. He captioned it as, "Back in Nashville Muf****."

Ed Sheeran takes over Nashville's karaoke scene in epic night out

Not everything went well on his tour as several concertgoers ended up in hospital.

