Mermaid Barbie Dua Lipa sets temperatures soaring in backless silk dress

Dua Lipa steps out in London once again after recent date with Romain Gavras

On Sunday, Dua Lipa posted pictures on Instagram of herself indulging in gelato while out and about in London, wearing a beautiful white silk dress. The 27-year-old singer playfully captioned, "the salted pistachio gelato lasted a good 30 secs."

Dua wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and kept her makeup minimal, accessorizing with a black leather bag and a sparkling bracelet.



The post comes after she recently shared a candid photo of the Barbie cast in a restroom during the premiere of the new movie. The photo was part of a slew of pics she posted captioned, “camera roll randoms.”

The One Kiss singer plays a mermaid inspired Barbie n the movie where she has only 30 seconds of screen time. She also sang the disco style track Dance the Night for the movie, which was released in May.

“I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast,” the star told Vogue earlier this month. “I feel lucky that [director] Greta Gerwig asked me to be the mermaid.”

The couple had been surrounded by rumors of a romance for several months, but they finally confirmed their relationship by appearing together on the red carpet at the Cannes premiere of the French film The King Of Algiers in May.

Despite being very private about their relationship, Dua recently wished Romain a happy birthday on Instagram, calling him "bébé."

