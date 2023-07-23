David Beckham thanks Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams for support

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham, who is the co-owner of the Inter Miami football club, has thanked his friends including Kim Kardashian and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams for their support.



David Beckham took to Instagram and shared photos with Kim and Serena saying “The perfect night. Thank you to all my family & friend’s for supporting like you always do.”

Messi made a Hollywood start by scoring a last-second winner with a curling free-kick in his debut game for Inter Miami on Friday.



US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, NBA great LeBron James and tennis legend Serena Williams were among the stars who turned out.

Later Serena, who is expecting her second baby, also took to Instagram shared a video where she and Kim Kardashian can be seen cheering for Messi.



