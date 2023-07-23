Kendall Jenner's surfing adventure - fun under the Sun in a yellow bikini

Renowned model Kendall Jenner had an adventurous day surfing in the ocean.



She took to Instagram to share snippets of her surfing adventure with 293 million followers.

Kendall displayed her athletic prowess effortlessly, gliding over the water in a yellow bikini paired with a black O'Neill life vest to enjoy the sunny afternoon.

The 27-year-old model styled her bikini with a black O'Neill life vest for her afternoon under the sun, reports Dailymail.

The model also shared a video featuring her piloting a boat, and she lovingly referred to the boat as "My Lady."

Kendall's elder half-sister Kim reacted to the video saying that Kendell looked hot.

The momager Jenner wrote that "Kendall! You amaze me every single day."



The model and her mom, Jenner, were recently featured in a promotional photo of the former's 818 Tequila, launched by the model in April 2021.

Their photo, posted on the company's official Instagram page, featured them smiling as they a set of cocktails.

Kris Jenner was also featured in the promotional video, helping her daughter mix drinks.



Jenner revealed that she started the liquor company because she has always loved tequila, and after trying different types of it, she wanted to make one of her own.



She said that her inspiration comes from her family full of strong women.