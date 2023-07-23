Doja Cat writes BRUTAL response to netizens accusing beau J Cyrus of abuse

Doja Cat flies off the handle as netizens accuse new romance J Cyrus of sexual abuse

Doja Cat, the rapper, responded in a rude manner to those accusing her new romantic interest, J Cyrus, of sexual abuse and minor grooming.

The You Right rapper stated that she does not care about others' opinions on her personal life and proceeded to block several followers on Twitter. Earlier this summer, Doja Cat was spotted on a yacht with J Cyrus, a lesser-known musician and comedian who has a million followers on social media.

Recently, numerous netizens informed Doja of their personal experiences with J Cyrus, which led to her blocking many of these users and even commenting on one post to reprimand them.

When one user wrote: “Girl everyone is unstaning you even if you paint yourself gold it won’t make things better,” Doja replied with an exceedingly rude comment telling everyone she didn’t care about their opinions on her personal life. Read the comment below.

Another user wrote her own experience, writing, “sorry doja cat for letting u know ur man had abused and taken advantage of so many women and lets not say how he was in mine and other minors at the time dms but ty for listening

The tweet was followed by thousands of others, making Doja trend on Twitter. The rapper is losing fans by the second, with many saying that she has always been this way and should not be followed.



