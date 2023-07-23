Tiffany Haddish unveiled confessions on miscarriages, endometriosis, and motherhood

Tiffany Haddish, Hollywood's renowned female comic, has achieved immense success in her career, never shying away from speaking her mind.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, she opened up about her life and the challenges she's faced. Tiffany Haddish bravely shared her heartbreaking journey of enduring eight miscarriages.

She candidly revealed, "I've got a uterus shaped like a heart, it just won't keep anything in," shedding light on the struggles she's encountered while trying to conceive. Until now, she had chosen to keep these difficulties private, not wanting to expose her vulnerability.

Regarding this, Haddish expressed, "I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right? Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

The interview also brought to light Haddish's diagnosis of endometriosis, highlighting another aspect of her health journey. Furthermore, she shared her uncertainty about the possibility of adoption.

Though she had taken parenting classes last year and prepared herself to become a mother, her demanding schedule now leaves her hesitant about taking that step.