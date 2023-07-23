Prince Harry is sparking ‘genuine disgust’ among UK’s upper crust

Prince Harry has just been accused of harbouring ‘no speck of loyalty’ in his bones, amid overwhelming disgust.

These claims have been shared by the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English.

She weighed in on everything during her appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.



According to Ms English, Prince Harry’s friends are growing rather ‘disgusted’ seeing his behaviour, and some have even wound up hurt after reading his memoir.

“From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the royal family,” Ms English told the outlet.

Before concluding she also went as far as to say, “They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made."

This is mainly due to the fact that Prince Harry had wound up creating 'a very close-knit circle of friends around each other' while they were growing up.