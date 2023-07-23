Harry Styles rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell loves his music: Details

It appears as if Harry Styles rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell is his huge fan.



According to the latest reports shared by the Sun, the lovebirds are giving time to each other and are often spotted together on different occassions.

His Love On Tour world tour may have reached its conclusion on Saturday night, but it seems love could be in the air.

Canadian actress Taylor 29, has been sparking romance rumours with the singer, 29, and after playing the last date of his epic solo tour in Italy, Harry might now have some more time to set aside for romance.

The two have reportedly been getting closer as a source revealed to The Sun: 'Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music.'

Throughout his time as a solo artist Harry's fun and experimental fashion style has grown in abundance and apparently he 'loves that Taylor is a brand ambassador for luxury label Loewe and is set to take to the stage in London next week.'