Ben Affleck makes first public appearance since celebrating first wedding anniversary

Ben Affleck is making his first public appearance just after celebrating his first wedding anniversary with Jennifer Lopez.
Maintaining his usual style, the 50-year-old performer was once again spotted in a serious mood while leaving his office in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.
The Argo actor cut a casual figure while wearing a light blue shirt and a pair of slim-fitting jeans.
The performer recently appeared as former Nike chairman and CEO Phil Knight in the biographical drama feature Air.
Earlier this week Ben celebrated his first wedding anniversary to wife Jennifer Lopez, 53. The pair was spotted on their way to enjoy a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
