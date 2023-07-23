'Barbie's America Ferrera likes to stay 'showerless' for days

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig also shared a similiar habit

America Ferrera revealed a shocker about her Barbie costars: she enjoyed living with no bath for a few days.

In a chat with Vanity Fair, Ferrera made public her guilty pleasure, "It's, like, not showering for a few days," as she bursts into laughter to the shock of Margot Robbie, who reacted: "I would never have expected that!"

But hilariously, Ferrera is not alone in enjoying this state.

As her director also confessed she's "a messy person," adding, "I think my absolute worst habit is — well you guys wouldn't know this because you're not like living with me all the time — I'm really messy, I'm a messy person."

Gerwig added, "Noah always comes home, and he's like, 'I can tell exactly what you did because there's a trail of crap. You walked in, you kicked off your shoes, you ate some cheese, you decided you didn't like the cheese, you left it there, you opened all the cabinets, you walked all the way to the back of the house, and now you left your winter coat on the bed!'"

Barbie, meanwhile, is running in theatres and has pocketed an eye-watering sum of $150 million.