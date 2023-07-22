Stacey Dooley expresses candid thoughts on parenting

Stacey Dooley, the 36-year-old documentary maker, recently became a mother for the first time, giving birth to a baby girl named Minnie with her partner, 40-year-old dancer Kevin Clifton.

Now, she's opening up about her experience of becoming a mom. Despite welcoming their child, Stacey has ruled out the idea of marrying Kevin.

She has also expressed concerns about being unable to be a good mother.

In response to a question if she is planning more kids, she said, "I would love to have more kids," adding that when she asked Kevin, "Don't you want to do this again?" to which he replied, "Are you nuts? You are over-tired!"

She added, "I don't know how people raise four children. I have one and am completely failing," reports Metro.

In an interview with The Sun, Stacey admitted having difficulties adopting the parenting lifestyle. She said, "I underestimated the sleep deprivation. I only had four hours of sleep last night, which is incredible."

In a conversation with Metro, Kevin recently hailed his wife as a perfect role model.

He expressed her wish for his daughter to be like her mother as she grew up.

Stacey announced the birth of her daughter via an Instagram post. She captioned the post, "I am completely obsessed. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x."

After a month of giving birth, the journalist returned to her work.

