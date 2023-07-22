Drake express disappointment over vape throwing incident

Drake expresses disappointment over vape throwing incident

Drake fired back at his fan, who threw an electronic gadget towards him during his live concert performance.



Drake took to TikTok to post a video response to the incident in which he expressed his sorrow that the fan who threw an object towards him was not taking his life seriously.

The indoor arena's official social media page posted the TikTok clip. The post was captioned, "Remember: You can not vape inside Barclays Center."

In the video, Drake said, "Did you throw a vape up here? Come on. Who threw this? There's no way you take life seriously if you think I'm picking this vape up and vaping with you at the f—king Barclays Center.

According to US Weekly, The 36-year-old rapper said that the fan had to do some real-life evaluating rather than throwing off f--king mint vape on stage."

The singer is on his All a Blur tour and has repeatedly become a victim of the concertgoers tossing things towards him.

When a fan threw a mobile phone towards him on opening night, Drake told the crowd, "I am deeply disappointed because this is the first stage where I don't have no bras."

Drake is the latest in the list of artists dodging objects during their concerts. Harry Styles got hit in the eye, whereas Taylor Swift was spooked with friendship bracelets on stage.